Police seek information on Merced County playground fire likely started by fireworks

A fire that melted a Los Banos playground down to its metal bars was likely caused by fireworks, police said.
Police and fire officials responded to reports of a fire to a playground at 5:03 p.m. Friday in Skylark Park, near the intersection of Meadowlark Avenue and Eagle Street, according to a news release.
Officers found the playground equipment fully involved with fire, which was extinguished by the Los Banos Fire Department, the release states.
"The playground was all melted down to the metal bars," Los Banos Police Sgt. Jesus Parras said, adding investigators found remnants of fireworks in the surrounding bark of the equipment.
"Most likely it's a reckless act started by fireworks that caught the playground on fire," Parras said.
Police spoke to several children in the area around the ages of 10-12, Parras said. But none of them admitted to starting a fire.
One of the children in the area when the fire started ran home, Parras said. But the same child came back and gave a statement to officers. That child and the other children questioned were considered witnesses and not suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Parras by calling 209-827-7070, ext. 0.
