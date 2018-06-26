Los Banos man suffers major injuries after high-speed motorcycle crash, police say

A motorcyclist was likely driving more than 100 mph when he crashed in Los Banos, suffering major injuries, police said.
Los Banos Police Officer Luis Castellanos was driving east on West H Street at 10:33 a.m. near Johnson Road Sunday when a motorcyclist, identified later as 45-year-old Los Banos resident Burgess Edward Brown, reportedly passed him going the opposite direction at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
Castellanos made a u-turn and tried to catch up with the 2000 gray Honda motorcycles with his patrol vehicle's lights and sirens, Hedden said. But by the time Castellanos turned, Brown had already passed several cars.
Brown also rode through the stop sign at the intersection of Badger Flat Road before losing control at a curve in the road, Hedden said. The motorcycle left the roadway and hit railroad tracks causing Brown to be ejected before he collided into some fixed objects in the area.
It wasn't known if Brown, who was on probation for evading police officers in the past, knew he was being pursued by police, Hedden said.
Brown was conscious at the scene of the crash but suffered compound fractures to both legs and heavy blood loss, Hedden said.
As officers started "life-saving" efforts on Brown, they found him in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, Hedden said. Brown was transported by air to a Modesto area hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.
Hedden said California Highway Patrol took over the investigation into the crash, but the Los Banos Police Department is planning to request criminal charges by the Merced County District Attorney's Office against Brown, including drug and paraphernalia possession and felony evading police officers.
According to Merced County Superior Court records, Brown was in the middle of a three-year probation evading a police officer.
