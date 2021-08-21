Dos Palos stops Los Banos short of the end zone on final play to win ‘Westside War’

With one untimed down and the ball on the Dos Palos 12-yard line, Los Banos had one last chance to score at the end of the game to try to tie or go for two and the win.

Los Banos quarterback David Herrera dropped back and then saw an opening on the right side. He sprinted toward the end zone, but three Broncos defenders converged and stopped him at the 3-yard line.

The Broncos players started celebrating immediately as their sideline spilled onto the field.

Final score: Dos Palos 20, Los Banos 13.

Football was officially back in Merced County.

“This feels good,” said Dos Palos’ fourth-year starter at quarterback Trent Calvert. “Los Banos is always a tough team. We played good up front and we were able to run the ball. It wasn’t our best game, but we found a way. That’s Dos Palos football.”

It was the 82nd time the rivals have met in what has been dubbed “The Westside War.”

After losing eight in a row to Los Banos, the Broncos have now won two in row and lead the all-time series 44-32-6.

The two teams didn’t play during the COVID-shortened, five-game spring season. Those spring games were played in near empty stadiums with only a limited amount of fans, usually made up of close family.

It’s unfair to compare the atmosphere of those spring games with a rivalry game like The Westside War. Fans stood outside the ticket gate in a line that wrapped around a fence that was at least 50 people long a half hour before the game.

Both student sections were packed with spirited kids who were excited to root on their classmates.

“The atmosphere tonight, there was no comparison, seeing all these people out enjoying the game,” said Dos Palos coach Rob Calvert. “You could smell the hamburgers from the snack bar, hearing the band play, the kids cheering. This is the way this sport is supposed to be.”

The football was sloppy at times as both teams worked their way through big-game jitters. There were the turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities that usually show up in early-season games.

There were bright spots, too.

The Tigers’ defense made the Broncos pay for going for it on fourth down on their first possession as Los Banos stopped them at DP’s own 45-yard line.

The Tigers took advantage of the short field as they needed only five plays for sophomore quarterback Wyatt McBride to hook up with receiver Ayden Barcellos for a 9-yard touchdown pass to give Los Banos a 7-0 lead with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

The Broncos answered back with two quick-scoring drives. Running back Drake Hennagan broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run and Trent Calvert found Hernan Hernandez for a 39-yard touchdown pass to give Dos Palos a 14-7 lead with 2:14 left in the second quarter.

Dos Palos kicker Kevin Watkins showed off his leg, connecting on two field goals, including a 43-yarder against the wind late in the first half.

The excitement came late as Herrera gave the Tigers offense a spark off the bench.

The sophomore quarterback led the Tigers on a 57-yard scoring drive, connecting with JT Archutowski on an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Los Banos within 20-13 with 3:34 left in the game.

“When we were down 20-7 in the third quarter we could have easily been done,” said Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso. “We kept giving them a short field, but our kids battled. We had a chance.”

The Tigers defense forced a Dos Palos punt to give their offense one last shot.

With the help of some Broncos penalties and a long run by Herrera, the Tigers had the ball at the Dos Palos 12-yard line after a pass interference call on Dos Palos with no time left on the clock.

The penalty gave the Tigers one untimed down.

For a moment, it looked like Herrera might make it to the end zone, but the Broncos’ defense came through to save the victory.

Ultimately it was the Broncos holding up the Cotton Bale Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of this game each year, in the end zone after the game.

“The Cotton Bale stays in Dos Palos for another year,” Rob Calvert said.

Gregori 18, Buhach Colony 15 — The Thunder dropped their season opener despite a touchdown run from Payton Johnson and a touchdown catch from Kailin Frade.

Sunnyside 29, Golden Valley 28 (OT) — Senior running back Jabari Phillips scored all four touchdowns for the Cougars, including a 98-yard run and a 60-yard punt return.

Sunnyside had the ball last in overtime and scored the touchdown and converted on the extra-point attempt to win.

Capital Christian 47, Atwater 18 — The Falcons opened against a talented Cougars team that is short on numbers.

However, Capital Christian raced out to a 34-6 lead by halftime.

Firebaugh 55, El Capitan 8 — The Eagles were too much for the Gauchos. El Capitan quarterback Carter Haugen prevented the shutout with a touchdown run on the final drive.

Waterford 44, Stone Ridge Christian 14 – Starting quarterback Aaron Adams left the game in the third quarter with an injury but the Wildcats extended their eight-point lead and got the home victory. Caleb Hilton and Ryan Hilton each had fourth-quarter touchdowns for Waterford.

Hilmar 27, Patterson 20 — After an impressive 3-1 against Central California Conference teams this spring, the Yellowjackets continued their impressive run against CCC teams with a win over the Tigers.

Livingston 27, Le Grand 13 — Wolves running back Omar Baez scored three touchdowns and ran for 147 yards in the first half as Livingston defeated the Bulldogs.

Le Grand quarterback Julian Bucio threw a touchdown and ran for another score to account for the Le Grand scoring.

Other scores:

Mariposa 43, Franklin 28

Fresno at Chowchilla, canceled