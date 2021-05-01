Micro Bus now available for passengers in Merced County’s westside communities

The Bus has launched a pilot micro transit service to westside communities in Merced County, including Los Banos, Dos Palos, Gustine and Santa Nella. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

The serviced called the Micro Bus began Saturday.

The Micro Bus is a shared, on-demand, public transit system that provides passengers transportation within the westside communities in Merced County.

Passengers in these areas can select from a network of ‘virtual stops’ in their community for pick up and drop off, along with their preferred departure time.

Passengers can see all of the virtual stop locations and book a ride on the Micro Bus by downloading the app on their smart phone for free, going online at mercedthebus.com/themicrobus, or by calling the customer service line at: 209-725-3813. Reservations are required and the fares are $1.50 per ride and can be paid when booking a ride on the app or with cash on the bus.

Seniors, Veterans and ADA-eligible passengers pay a discounted rate of $0.75 and may be eligible for curb-to-curb service.

The Micro Bus will operate Monday to Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Passengers needing to transport their bicycle on The Micro Bus should select that option in the app at time of reservation or by alerting the customer service representative when they call to book a ride. All vehicles used by The Micro Bus are wheelchair accessible.