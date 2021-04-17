Los Banos man arrested for possession of narcotics after short pursuit, police say

Police lights.

A 37-year old Los Banos man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possession of narcotics after a short pursuit in Los Banos, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

An officer witnessed a driver of a white Hyundai fail to stop at a stop sign at 8;39 a.m. in the area of Overland Ave. and Stonewood Drive.

When the officer turned on the siren and emergency lights, the driver, Thomas Rudy Garcia failed to stop and led the officer on a slow speed pursuit.

The officer noticed Garcia discard narcotics out of the window of the vehicle during the pursuit. After about 2 minutes, Garcia pulled over.

Officers recovered approximately 143 grams of suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Garcia was booked into the Los Banos Police Department charged with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with a suspended license, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and possession of narcotics.

There were no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.