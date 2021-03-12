Ingram-Thurston: Lessons of Lent we can apply to the COVID pandemic

Diana Ingram-Thurston

We are now in the holy time of the liturgical year known as Lent — which offers Christians an opportunity to come to terms with our own human condition.

Lent is a time to open our hearts a little wider and listen closer for the word of God. Beginning in February with Ash Wednesday, it goes on as a period of prayer, self examination, and self sacrifice. The climax of this 40 day period takes us through Good Friday and on to Easter.

The Jewish people go through similar preparations leading up to Passover. In the Jewish tradition you symbolically rid yourself and your home of sin by removing leaven products.

Many people may feel the pandemic has been reminiscent of Lent. We have all had to make important sacrifices; not being able to see others we love, celebrating important events together, and many of us have lived a life in lockdown.

The pandemic has forced us to have time to reflect on our own lives and that which is truly of value. We have learned what we can live without. We have, each in our own way, also grieved. Now, this time of Lent, this preamble to the joy of Easter, hopefully brings us renewed hope just as Jesus gave us new life.

I spoke with two local religious leaders about this holy season and what their churches were doing.

Jim Garrison is the Minister at United Methodist Church. His church began having indoor services at 25% capacity on March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Garrison said,” The Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday, a day to remember we are mortal. Realizing we are going to die emphasizes that we are not God, we are not all powerful, and we have an unknown, limited time on Earth.

All these facts urge us to put our trust in the eternal God that gives us eternal life through Jesus Christ. This year, as we wear masks to protect us from COVID, we are reminded of the fragility of life. People can die just because someone breathed on them. That is pretty fragile.”

Garrison explained that one of the ways we prepare for Good Friday and Easter is by remembering that we are sinners, and that Jesus went to the cross to make our sins forgiven. ”Self denial and fasting helps us affirm that we are ruled by Jesus, not by our desires. There is great freedom in discovering that just because we want something (chocolate, TV , Starbucks) doesn’t mean we must have it.”

Garrison further explained that, due to COVID, they haven’t planned special Lenten services this year at United Methodist Church, but they will be continuing their custom of the `flower cross.’

“On Easter Sunday we invite people to flower the cross. We have a wire covered wooden cross erected on the front lawn. Members of our church bring flowers from home to turn something that is a harsh symbol of death into a beautiful picture of life — just like Easter does to Good Friday!”

When I reached Pastor Steve Hammond of Bethel Community Church he was busy with food distribution day, which is part of what he calls the churches “Inner reach/Outer reach” philosophy.

Bethel just celebrated its 25th anniversary and Hammond says that God has blessed the congregation abundantly. Hammond described some of the works of his church:

”We now have a pantry jammed full of food that we share with those in need. We have food distribution and a hot meal served every Friday. On Tuesdays we have boxes of fruits and vegetables. We get VESTA boxes to give out that include milk, cheese, potatoes, the basics. We deliver to vulnerable people. We place the boxes on their doorstep for safety. Showers are available to the homeless on Fridays. Bethel is now having services, following all safety precautions. To help feed the soul Bethel has youth and Hispanic ministries as well.

Asked for words to help others at this difficult, and holy time, Hammond said: ”We have a post every Tuesday at 5 on Facebook that is streaming, offering words of encouragement. We all must have Hope, Use wisdom, to not live in fear, and know that HE will see us through.”

Throughout Los Banos many of our residents are preparing their hearts and minds for these days leading us through the heights of glory on Palm Sunday through the bittersweet Last Supper followed by denial and persecution, anguish, the storm of grief, and then, Easter’s glorious sunrise of rebirth.

Most of us have felt all these emotions throughout our lives. We have known exhilaration when life goes well and the sense of betrayal when people seem to turn away from us.

There may have been times when life seemed to give us unfair burdens. And we all have felt the joy and relief when life turns brighter once again.

Along this journey of life we learn to live with less. We give more to others more and we expect less. And when we don’t know what to do we turn things over to God. We can relate to Lent and holy week because we all have prepared for it and lived it on a small scale, throughout our lives, throughout this past year, but not alone. Tomorrow comes, as will Easter; renewal and hope and yes, even the end of the pandemic!

We will all shout out Hallelujah!