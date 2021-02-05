Merced teen arrested on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, police say

A 15-year old male juvenile was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2021 for suspicion of carjacking, stealing property and being in possession of this loaded handgun, according to the Merced Police Department. Merced Police Department

A 15-year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of carjacking and robbery, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of robbery at approximately 4 p.m. according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The victim told police two juveniles approached his vehicle, brandished a handgun and demanded the vehicle and some property. The victim gave up his vehicle and property and was uninjured, according to the police.

Officers responded to a collision several hours later at the intersection of West 19th Street and I Street in Merced. A witness, who reported two males running from a vehicle, supplied a license plate that matched the carjacked vehicle.

Officers were able to locate one of the males running in the area and took him into custody. The juvenile was in in possession of a loaded firearm and he matched the description of one of the carjacking suspects. The victim was also able to identify him as one of the people who robbed him.

The 15-year old suspect, who is from Merced, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the collision. He was later booked at the Iris Garret Juvenile Justice Center for alleged carjacking, robbery, committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang, and multiple firearm related offenses.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Kramer at 209-388-7727, or Merced Police Dispatch at 209-385-6905.