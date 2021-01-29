Los Banos woman suspected of stealing moving van, local residents’ mail, police say

A 32-year old Los Banos woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers responded to Home Depot in Los Banos at 4 p.m. Thursday to investigate a theft. A person was seen leaving the area with stolen property in a moving truck, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Vineyard Street and Elmwood Drive. After they stopped the vehicle, the driver, Leticia Sanchez, of Los Banos, was detained.

The moving truck had been reported stolen out of Sunnyvale. Officers said they also found stolen mail from Los Banos residents.

Sanchez was booked into the Los Banos Police Department on charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. Detectives were still investigating both the theft at the Home Depot and the mail theft.