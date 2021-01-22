Los Banos man arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen motorcycle, firearm

A 43-year old Los Banos man was arrested on suspicion of riding a stolen motorcycle and illegally carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers pulled over a Triumph motorcycle that they said had no license plates in the area of Seventh and E streets in Los Banos about 10:09 p.m. Thursday, according to a social media post by the department.

The officers learned the motorcycle had been stolen out of San Jose.

The driver, Hector Lopez Ibarra, 43, of Los Banos was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property. Ibarra also was accused of possession of a concealed firearm.

Ibarra has a prior felony conviction, police said, and would be prohibited from lawfully possessing a weapon or ammunition.

He was booked in the Merced County Jail, with bond set at $230,000, according to jail records.