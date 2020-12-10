Police arrest one, search for additional suspects after Los Banos home invasion robbery

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Los Banos, according to authorities.

At about 8:52 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery at a trailer in the 1500 block of Tanner Road, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, heard a knock a the door. When she answered, four masked suspects entered her home. At least one of the suspects was armed with a black handgun, according to the release.

Police said the suspects fled the scene with more than $5,000 in stolen property.

According to police, Anselmo Delgadillo, 30, of Los Banos, was identified by police as the man armed with the handgun during the home invasion and robbery.

After a warrant was issued for his arrested, Delgadillo was arrested Tuesday and booked into Los Banos Police Department jail on suspicion of felony robbery, brandishing a weapon, criminal terrorist threats, residential burglary, grand theft and firearm use with specific crime, according to jail records.

He remains in custody at the John Latoracca Correctional Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

According to police, detectives served a total of three search warrants. One was served for Delgadillo’s vehicle, where officers found stolen property related to the robbery. A second warrant was served at a home in the 100 block of North Venus Street in Santa Nella, with the third being served at a home in the 100 block of West L Street in Los Banos, according to the release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are pursuing additional suspects in the case. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by going to the Los Banos Police Department website and clicking on the “report graffiti and other crime” link at the bottom of the “Contact” page.

Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.