Wanted homicide suspect takes his own life in Merced County motel room, deputies say

A 35-year-old man wanted in a homicide investigation shot and killed himself on Oct. 14 in Merced County, shortly after the Sheriff’s SWAT team surrounded the man’s hotel room.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on on Oct. 14, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office was advised by the Milpitas Police Department and United States Marshal Service that Kevin James Gitmed, a suspect in a murder investigation, was staying in the Motel 6 in Santa Nella.

The Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT Team assisted because authorities believed Gitmed was armed.

SWAT Team members surrounded the room and told him to come outside. A short time later, deputies heard a single gunshot inside the room.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was used to look into the room. Deputies observed Gitmed had succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Gitmed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gitmed’s death is being investigated as a suicide. The Milpitas Police Department is handling the homicide investigation in Milpitas. Details of the Milpitas case were not immediately available this week.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400.