Flocking and festivals: Los Banos Elks continue to make people smile

The Los Banos Elks Club has been posting flocks of flamingos in the front lawns of residents to raise money for the club’s programs. John Spevak

Have you ever had a day when you were discombobulated and had the feeling, “I’m flocked!” That’s the way I felt last month when I was flocked—by the Los Banos Elks Club.

I hope, dear reader, that you’re reading carefully. The word I just used twice in my first paragraph is spelled F-L-O-C-K-E-D. If you weren’t reading carefully, you might be tempted to write a letter to the Enterprise editor, castigating me for improper language in your hometown family newspaper.

To be flocked by the Elks means that undercover Elks have covertly installed a flock of plastic pink flamingos on your front lawn, with a sign “You’ve been flocked.” The Elks do this as a fundraiser to support their programs.

You can flock someone, too, for a donation of only $20. Gerry Giesel did it to me, and I decided to do it to my granddaughter Sydney. By the way, after about 24 hours the Elks remove the flamingos from your yard (thankfully).

When I realized I was flocked, I contacted Blanche Jorge, one of the most active Elks in Los Banos. Blanche told me that the local Elks club’s use of flamingos is part of their plan to raise funds and at the same time help people have fun during the pandemic. “Our goal,” Blanche said, “is make our community stronger by bringing residents closer together, at least in spirit.”

On October 17 they will continue with their plan to help the community have fun when they host a “Porch Fest.” The Saturday event, between 1 and 4 p.m., is designed to foster “A Community of Togetherness.”

All ages are welcome to participate in the socially distanced event, enabling all Los Banosans to enjoy music in a community-wide jam fest. Participants can perform the music of their choice with any instruments on their front porches.

Although the fundraiser is coming up soon, it’s not too late to participate as a porch musician. Persons interested can call Blanche at 209-628-9763 or D.J. Barcellos at 209-587-1605 and leave a message.

Blanche or D.J. will be sure to add your name to the list of participants. Persons interested in flocking a friend can also call these numbers for flamingo delivery.

The Elks are asking those participating to make a $20 donation to the Los Banos Elks. All proceeds will support the many good things the local club does.

Most recently the Elks donated to the Los Banos Fire Department several rescue training devices — a birthing simulator mannequin, a distressed pet simulator, an oxygen supplier with variable mask sizes and a CPR mannequin for adult CPR.

These devices will help in the training not only of firefighters but of other citizens as well. “The Elks are proud to provide something that can benefit the whole community as well as helping our first responders.,” Barcellos said.

The Elks also fund three scholarships each year to Los Banos students, as well as helping Kingsview Work Experience continue to provide learning and working opportunities for special needs adults.

The Elks will be providing a list of names and addresses of all participants so that residents who want to hear the music can walk, bike or drive by the homes of those participating. The list will be available on the Los Banos Elks Facebook page October 16, the day before the music fest.

After the Porch Fest the Elks plan other community events. On Halloween they will sponsor a trick-or-treat drive-through. Families come with their Halloween costumes but stay in their vehicles. Pets are welcome to accompany their owners, also in costume if they like.

On November 14 the Los Banos Elks will sponsor their annual hoop shoot. Children between the ages of 9 through 12 can make appointments to shoot baskets, in hopes of advancing to the district level.

The children are asked to bring their own balls and wear a mask. This is part of the national Elks hoop shoot, in which children can advance from local levels to district and state levels and then nationally.

If all goes well, the local Elks Club also hopes to sponsor their annual Santa Fun and Run on December 5. Participants in the event will practice social distancing.

As they did last year, participants dress up in costumes (such as reindeer) and walk or run one to three miles. Donations to this event go into a fund with dollars set aside for physical therapists to help children walk so they can play.

The Elks, like other service clubs in Los Banos, continue to do good things for the community even during the pandemic. The Los Banos Rotary Club, for example, sponsors a “Feed the Need” program, providing basic food supplies for families in need.

As Blanche said, “Unfortunately, non-profit groups like service clubs are terrible about bragging, if you could call it that, or telling people all they do.”

Blanche is right. There is much being done in Los Banos, not only by service clubs, but groups like the local Salvation Army and Bethel Community Church’s homeless mission.

Many people have asked how they can help others less fortunate during this pandemic. I would encourage Los Banosans to connect with a service club like — the Elks, Rotary, Kiwanis or Soroptimists — or with other groups and churches that are working now to help others in our community.

With a little exploration persons can learn more about participating in porch music fests, feeding the hungry and giving a flock about their community.

In memoriam: Los Banos lost a legend when Jim Areias passed away recently. He was a family patriarch and community legend. With his beloved wife Delores, Jim created a beautiful and expansive family and contributed so much to his parish and his community. He will be deeply missed.

John Spevak wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. His email is john.spevak@gmail.com.