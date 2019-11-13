Man killed in hit-and-run collision on Interstate 5 in Merced County, CHP says

A 51-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed along Interstate 5 on Monday in Merced County.

Authorities received a call at 8:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian down on the southbound side of I-5, north of Highway 165.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers located an unconscious man on the shoulder of the road, partially beneath a trailer that was being towed by a 2006 GMC Canyon, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Shannon Stiers.

Authorities said investigators believe the man may have been changing the left rear tire to the trailer when an unknown vehicle drove onto the shoulder striking the man.

According to the CHP, investigators said they believe the unidentified driver fled the scene south along I-5.