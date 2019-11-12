New social media threats against Los Banos students not credible, police say

Los Banos police have deemed a reported social media shooting threat against Pacheco High and Los Banos Junior High school students as not credible.

Police and school investigators received word of social media posts circulating Monday night that contained threatening statements directed at several social media handles, Los Banos police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.

Most of the social media handles were believed to have belonged to students of Pacheco High School and Los Banos Junior High, Hedden said.

“We have no threats of a shooting or any type of direct threat against the school campuses,” Hedden said.

Eight additional police officers patrolled the two schools Tuesday as a precautionary measure, with some in unmarked vehicles, Hedden said. The additional police presence was part of standard protocol.

“The police department is continuing our investigation,” a police department news release states. “But at this time the threatening comment has not been determined to be credible.”

Investigators don’t yet have a suspect, Hedden said, noting it takes significant back-end work to investigate social media threats.

The Los Banos Unified School District also issued a statement noting school officials are in close contact with law enforcement, and that the extra police presence was standard operating procedures for alleged threats.

None of the district’s school hours were affected, the release states.

The social media post is the second such alleged threat in two weeks, and third this school year, that led parents to fear for their students’ safety.

On Nov. 1, a 14-year-old Los Banos High School student was arrested on suspicion of authoring threatening messages on social media that referenced a mass shooting.

A false threat sent to Los Banos Junior High’s anonymous tipster line on Sept. 26 hinted at a possible school shooting during lunch the next day. The only link authorities could find to the anonymous call was a student who had a small toy gun that didn’t resemble a real weapon.

The false threat led to a line of parents at the school wanting to take their children out of the school in fear the threat was real.

Hedden urged parents and the public to check out the school district and police department’s social media pages, or to give them a call, before reposting or commenting on rumors on social media.

“We’re listing facts, not assumptions,” Hedden said, noting that comments of social media posts on community pages in many of these cases made it easier for false information about the nature of alleged threats to spread.