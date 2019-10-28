Two earthquakes recorded south of Los Banos

Two earthquakes were recorded in the Los Banos area early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The two quakes, a magnitude 2.5 and magnitude 3.7, were recorded shortly before 1 a.m., 24km or 14.9 miles south, southwest of Los Banos, according to USGS data.

The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.5 was recorded at 12:42 a.m. at a depth of 0km, and the second earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, was recorded at 12:55 a.m. at a depth of 3.7km or 2.2 miles, according to the USGS website.