Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 8?

SHARE COPY LINK

Week eight of the prep football season saw three players score at least four touchdowns in a game as teams look to make run at playoff spots.

There were plenty of stellar performances.

Now it’s your chance to vote for the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week. Fans and coaches have submitted nominees via Twitter over the weekend.

Voting on the online poll will begin on Monday. You may vote as often as you’d like until Thursday at 5 p.m. We’ll announce a winner shortly after.

Here’s a look at this week’s nominees.

Justin Incaprera, Los Banos

The senior running back was a workhorse for the Tigers in a 34-33 win over Johansen. Incaprera finished with 33 carries for 271 yards and five touchdowns.

Charles Jackson, Atwater

The Atwater senior has been a frequent appearance on this poll this season. He earned his way back after scoring four touchdowns to help Atwater defeat Golden Valley 41-35 in overtime.

Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley

Another multiple-week nominee in this Cougars sophomore. Phillips has benefited from strong play from his offensive line. He added four more touchdowns to his season total against Atwater on Friday.

Aaron Martinez, Le Grand

The sophomore has helped guide the Bulldogs to a 4-3 record this season. Martinez completed 13 of 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Delhi.