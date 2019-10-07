Fire damages Los Banos apartments, more than a dozen people displaced

SHARE COPY LINK

A morning structure fire in Los Banos forced multiple people from their homes, according to fire officials.

Los Banos Fire Chief Mason Hurley said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire just after 7 a.m. Monday to an apartment complex at 831 Iowa Ave.

Hurley said the fire may have started on the exterior of one of the units, which was occupied by a family of four. The fire damaged two homes with neighboring units sustaining smoke and water damage. About 15 people have been displaced.

About 14 fire personnel responded to the scene and it took firefighters about 40 minutes to contain the blaze, according to Hurley.

One occupant suffered minor burns but refused treatment at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.