Man killed in early-morning head-on collision in Merced County

One person died in a head-on collision early Monday on Highway 165 south of the San Joaquin River, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Carlos Enrique Godoy Canizalez was traveling south on Highway 165 toward Los Banos in a 2019 Honda Civic. His vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 1995 Honda Civic. The crash was reported at 4:18 a.m., according to a statement from the CHP.

The male driver of the 1995 Honda died at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

Canizalez, 25, of Keyes, was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been factors in the crash.