Big rig catches fire near I-5 in Merced County

A big rig caught fire Monday west of Gustine, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol Officer Shannon Stiers said officers responded around 11:53 a.m. to a report of a fire on Sullivan Road near the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.





According to authorities, the owner and operator of the truck from Los Banos, said he was driving and began to smell a fire. He then stopped and exited the vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Sullivan Road, east of the I-5 northbound on-ramp and saw smoke and flames.

According to the CHP, the driver was unable to disconnect the trailer and the fire engulfed the entire tractor and one half of the trailer. The trailer was empty at the time of the fire, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported in the fire and traffic was delayed on the I-5 northbound on-ramp from Highway 140 for about 10 minutes as firefighters contained the flames, according to the CHP. Traffic on I-5 was not impacted by the fire.

According to authorities, an electrical issue may have been the cause of the fire.