Los Banos swimmer receives an honorary ESPY award. He’s only 12 years old.

Los Banos 12-year-old swimmer James Savage received an honorary ESPY award on Tuesday. The award was given to Savage for his athletic achievements in swimming.

Savage became the first person to swim across the San Louis Reservoir in May, finishing the 7.3 miles in 5 hours, 23 minutes and 13.94 seconds.

“My first reaction was, ‘What’s an ESPY?’” Savage said. “I didn’t know what it is. My mom said it was a big award.”

ESPYs, which are handed out by ESPN, are usually reserved for pro athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady.

“I heard a lot of big names get this award so it’s a pretty big deal,” Savage said. “I’m just doing something I love, so to get an award for it is pretty awesome.”

Savage is an open water swimmer. He’s already made the swim to Alcatraz seven times. He’s swam the length of the Golden Gate Bridge four times. Last summer he did an ocean swim in San Diego.

His next swim will be Aug. 1 at Lake Tahoe. He’ll complete a half-mile crossing of the lake.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I’ve done Tahoe a lot of times, but this time it’ll be an actual crossing.”

Swimming the English Channel is also on his wish list.