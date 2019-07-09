Drunken driving crash ends with major injuries in Merced County, the CHP says

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A Merced County man was arrested Monday for allegedly driving while drunk and causing a head-on collision in Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. on Ingomar Grade south of Cottonwood Road, where 24-year-old Felipe Sandoval of Los Banos was traveling south, according to CHP.

Sandoval made an unsafe turn in his 1994 Honda and crossed the double yellow line, crashing head-on into a 2006 Toyota driven by 60-year-old Steve Pruett of Delhi, according to the CHP.

Pruett was trapped in his car until first responders arrived, CHP said. Officers on scene observed signs of intoxication in Sandoval and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Pruett suffered major injuries and Sandoval’s injuries were described as moderate, according to CHP. Both were flown to Modesto hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation, CHP said.