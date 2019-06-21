Home invasion suspect and two others arrested following search of home, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police said multiple people have been arrested including a home invasion suspect during a search of a home in Los Banos.

Los Banos residents Isaac Gonzales, 23, his mother Maria Gonzales, 39, and her boyfriend Christopher Willy Senior Pearson, 35, were arrested on Wednesday, at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Overland Avenue.





Police said Isaac Gonzales was arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in the 400 bock of K Street on June 12.

After his arrest, detectives served a search warrant at his home and discovered three loaded firearms as well as methamphetamine, police said.





Maria Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm. Authorities said she has posted bail and is no longer in custody.





Christopher Willy Senior Pearson, 35, of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm. According to authorities, he remains in custody at the Los Banos Police Department in lieu of $150,000 bail.





Isaac Gonzales remains in custody at the Los Banos Police Department in lieu of $150,000 bail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and criminal threats, police said.



