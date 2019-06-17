Merced County man escaped courthouse while chained, police say

Los Banos CA man escapes courthouse still in ‘belly chains’ A Los Banos prisoner was caught Friday, after he escaped police custody at the Los Banos courthouse, according to authorities. The Los Banos police department and the Merced County County Sheriff's office found the man hiding at a home on G street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Los Banos prisoner was caught Friday, after he escaped police custody at the Los Banos courthouse, according to authorities. The Los Banos police department and the Merced County County Sheriff's office found the man hiding at a home on G street.

A 27-year-old man escaped from the courthouse in Los Banos before he was found in a nearby home, police said.

The man, Jaime Zavala of Los Banos, was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday hiding in the backyard of a home in the 1200 block of G Street, according to Sgt. Jesus Parras.

He was detained on suspicion of being in possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.

The following day he was transported to the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center. It wasn’t immediately clear how, but Zavala was able to climb the barbed wire fence and flee from the courthouse while wearing “belly chains,” Parras said.

Officers went to the same home in the 1200 block of G Street where he was originally arrested and found Parras in the living room still in belly chains, police said.

Zavala is held in lieu in $202,000 bail, according to jail records.