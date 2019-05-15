Mystery grows. Deputies search Merced County area where Fowler truck driver vanished

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a truck driver who they say mysteriously vanished.

Satwant Singh Bains, 54, of Fowler was reported missing near Los Banos early Wednesday morning.

According to sheriffs, at around 5 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded a report of a big rig truck pulling a refrigeration trailer idle on the freeway of Interstate 5 near Whitworth Road, just northwest of Los Banos.

Authorities on Thursday continued searching the area along with a large group of Bains family and friends. The search included the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and California Highway Patrol air support, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

However, Bains was not located, officials with the CHP in Los Banos said.

Officers discovered that the big rig was partially blocking the northbound right lane and that the truck’s engine was running, the doors were unlocked and no one inside.

A cell phone and a wallet were found inside the truck belonging to Singh Bains. Officers checked the immediate area but were unable to find him.

Singh Bains was reportedly hauling a load to Fairfield.

Satwant Singh Bains, 54, of Fowler was reported missing early Sunday morning. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Family members say it is out of character for Singh Bains to vanish without telling anyone.

Singh Bains is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a mustache and goatee, and a tattoo of a small cross on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

You may also call Detective Jeff Kertson at 559-600-8144 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Please reference case # 19-6289.