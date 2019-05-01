Family displaced from home after morning bedroom fire in Merced County

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A Los Banos family has been displaced from their home following an early-morning fire, according to fire officials.

Los Banos Fire Chief Mason Hurley said an extended family of eight people, including multiple adults, has been displaced from their home in the 1300 block of El Cajon Lane, after a fire in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. to a fire that was located in a bedroom addition in the home’s garage.





According to Hurley, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the home however, there may be smoke damage throughout the structure.





A total of 15 fire personnel and seven units responded to the structure fire, according to a fire official.





Hurley said one of the home’s occupants suffered minor smoke inhalation but refused treatment and no other injuries were reported.





The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, possibly from the use of an extension cord for an appliance in the additional bedroom, according to Hurley.





Fire officials said the Red Cross has contacted the family to offer assistance.



