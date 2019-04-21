CHP replaces stolen scooters for two Merced County children

The Los Banos CHP office gives news scooters to two 7-year-old Los Banos boys after theirs were stolen from a park. Photo courtesy of the Los Banos California Highway Patrol.

The Los Banos California Highway Patrol stepped in to lift the spirits of two local boys after they had their scooters stolen.

According to the CHP, two local 7-year-old boys last week had their scooters stolen from a park on as the boys played nearby.





After leaning of the theft, local CHP officers pitched in to come up with the money to purchase two new scooters for the boys, according to Officer Shannon Stiers.

Stiers said the CHP office contacted the local Target and worked with a manager at the store to get the boys two new Razor scooter.

“We felt we could help these boys with a scooter and helmet as they use them to get to school,” the CHP said in a Facebook post.





One of the boys showed his gratitude to the officers by writing them a thank you note along with a drawing of a person on a scooter.





The note read “Thank you for my new scooter! That was so nice of you to do that for me. I am very happy! Love, Spencer.”



