Merced County solo-vehicle crash kills man on Interstate 5, CHP says

A 66-year-old man was killed in a solo vehicle crash in western Merced County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving his 2006 Ford F-150 northbound on Interstate 5 south of Highway 140 and allowed it to drift onto the dirt and gravel center median about 11:38 a.m., CHP said.

The man overcorrected to the right before the truck crossed both lanes and struck a metal guardrail, CHP said. The truck continued out of control down a dirt embankment and through a fence before it turned onto the driver’s side.

Other motorists pulled the man from the car before medical responders arrived, CHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.