Merced County teen shot over the weekend
The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a shooting which sent a juvenile to the hospital over the weekend, according to authorities.
The 17-year-old male Los Banos resident suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body near the waist. He was taken to a Modesto hospital where he remained hospitalized Monday, according to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
Hedden said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of G Street at about 4:36 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities said the shooting is under investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.
No arrests have been reported.
