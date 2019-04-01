Homepage

Merced County teen shot over the weekend

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a shooting which sent a juvenile to the hospital over the weekend, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old male Los Banos resident suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body near the waist. He was taken to a Modesto hospital where he remained hospitalized Monday, according to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden.

Hedden said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of G Street at about 4:36 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.

No arrests have been reported.

