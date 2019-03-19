Suspects arrested in connection with Merced County shooting, police say

Multiple arrests were made in Dos Palos in recent days, including two in connection with a shooting, according to authorities.
Dos Palos police on Saturday arrested 19-year-old Moses Anchondo and 19-year-old Carlos Rocha in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 11, according to a news release.
Shots were fired March 11 in the area of George Street and California Avenue. At least one house was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.
Cops said a search warrant was served at a home in the 700 block of Eggleston Avenue on Saturday.
Anchondo was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail, suspected of being an accessory to a crime, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property violation of probation and child endangerment, according to authorities.
Rocha was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, violation of probation and willful discharge of a firearm.
According to Dos Palos Police Chief Rich McEachin, authorities also recovered a stolen handgun at the residence. McEachin said the gun recovered was not used in the shooting.
A woman at the home identified as 19-year-old Bernadette Dominguez also was arrested on charges of child endangerment due to the stolen firearm found at the home, according to authorities.
