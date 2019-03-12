Victim in deadly DUI hit-and-run crash was a Merced County teenager, investigators confirm

The passenger killed over the weekend in an early-morning collision in Los Banos was identified on Tuesday as a 19-year old Los Banos resident.

Marylne Vidales was a passenger in a white Nissan Pathfinder which was traveling west on Pacheco and making a left-hand turn into the Chevron parking lot near the intersection of 10th Street when it was broadsided by a white Dodge Challenger headed east on Pacheco Boulevard at more than 100 mph.

The collision split the Pathfinder into two pieces. Vidales died at the scene.

Vidales’ identity was confirmed on Tuesday by Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

The driver and the two other passengers in the Pathfinder were transported to Modesto-area hospitals.

The suspected driver of the Challenger was identified on Monday by police as Ivan Andrade, 21. Andrade fled the scene and was arrested at his Los Banos home, investigators said.

Ivan Andrade /Merced County Sheriff's Office

Andrade was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence and hit and run involving injury or death. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the collision and additional charges are anticipated.





Pacheco Boulevard is a stretch of Highway 152 that runs through Los Banos.

Andrade remained in custody Tuesday at the Merced County jail with bail set at $190,000, according to booking records.