Merced County school on lockdown after bomb threat at nearby Walmart, police say

A Los Banos school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following a bomb threat made at a nearby Walmart, police said.
A call came in about 1 p.m. claiming that there was an explosive device at the Los Banos location on Pacheco Boulevard and Badger Flat Road, according to Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
As a precaution, the nearby Creekside Junior High went to a lockdown, police said. Mark Marshall, superintendent of the Los Banos Unified School District, addressed the lockdown on Facebook.
“This was done as a precautionary measure,” the post said. “All students and staff members are safe.”
Walmart officials decided to clear the store and have officers do a thorough search for explosives, police said.
The store was re-opened by 3 p.m., Hedden said. The school lockdown was lifted at about the same time, according to Creekside’s Facebook page.
“We’ve gotten these over the years from time to time,” he said. “It’s usually a hoax and we think this is one too.”
