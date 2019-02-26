Homepage

Man arrested in double shooting outside of Merced County bar, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

February 26, 2019 02:58 PM

A man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of shooting two people outside of a Los Banos bar, police said.

Los Banos detectives acquired a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Encarnacion Salinas of Salinas following the Jan. 19. shooting of two men outside a bar in the 500 block of I Street, police said.

Salinas was arrested with the help of the Salinas Police Department, Los Banos police said Tuesday.

He is in custody at Monterey County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder in lieu $1 million bail, according to jail records.

“We are happy to report, both victims of the shooting have been released from the hospital and are now home recovering from their injuries,” police said in a news release.

