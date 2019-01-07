Merced County’s new district attorney takes office

Merced County’s new district attorney took the oath of office Monday afternoon in during a ceremony on the steps of the Merced County Courthouse Museum.
Kimberly Lewis takes over as the county’s top prosecutor after defeating incumbent Larry D. Morse II in a landslide victory in June last year, a position Morse held since 2006.
“It is an honor truly to be part of the incredible history that is the Merced County District Attorney’s Office,” said Lewis as she addressed supporters in attendance. “In particular, I would like to extend my thanks to Larry Morse II for 26 years of dedicated service to Merced County.”
Lewis said she has thought most about the teamwork needed in the justice system while considering her role in the District Attorney’s Office. Especially the allegiance among law enforcement and the district attorney’s office she said.
“I’ve always appreciated the special bond that unites those who work for the common good to make our community safe, said Lewis.
Lewis said she will do her best to honor the work and sacrifice of law enforcement officers every day by furthering their pursuit of justice.
During her speech, Lewis said that she was honored to receive the support of the community.
“It is with the deepest respect that I promise to honor your confidence in me by working to ensure that your District Attorney’s Office serves your community with the highest level of integrity, a sound work ethic and an abiding commitment to bring justice to you,” said Lewis.
Morse will move on to work as the legislative director for the California District Attorney’s Association.
