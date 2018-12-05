DA Morse leaves office in a few weeks. Here’s where he’ll be working next

Merced District Attorney Larry D. Morse II answers questions from media during a press conference to announce the arrests of Mai Moua, 45, of Merced and Zang Her, 50, of Merced, at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The two were arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an Asian market in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com