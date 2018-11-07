Dos Palos man convicted of choking German Shepherd

A Merced County Jury has convicted a Dos Palos man of animal cruelty and battery, according to the Merced County District Attorney.
Darryl Turner, 31, of Dos Palos, was convicted on Friday Nov. 2, by a Merced County jury of one count of animal cruelty and one count of battery against his mother, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Turner also pleaded no contest to resisting arrest before the trial began, according to the news release.
Authorities say that between May 6 and 7, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Dos Palos resident twice for reports alleging Turner had assaulted a German Shepherd. During the investigation, authorities learned that Turner allegedly assaulted his mother, sister and his sister’s German shepherd named Zeus, when he became belligerent following a birthday party, according to the news release.
Authorities say Turner’s mother told them “He held the dog up by the dog’s collar and shook the dog from left to right.”
In a 911 call, Turner’s mother described the defendant as “choking” the dog after he lifted the dog’s collar up to at least shoulder height while the dog made a noise, according to the news release.
Turner is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 in Merced County Superior Court.
