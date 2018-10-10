Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Merced County, police say

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in downtown Los Banos, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The man was walking in the area of H and Sixth streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Fusion, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, Hedden said. The man, whose age was not available, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.
The man did not have identification on him, but police said they believe he was in his 30s.
The Merced County Coroner’s Office has not released his name pending the notification of his family. He is believed to have been a homeless man from Mexico so finding family could take some time, authorities said.
There have been two other fatal crashes in Los Banos this year, but Tuesday’s was the first involving a pedestrian, Hedden said.
Comments