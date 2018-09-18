Woman injured in Merced County rollover crash, CHP says

A woman was flown to an area hospital after a solo vehicle rollover crash near Los Banos on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 25-year-old Fresno man was driving eastbound on Highway 152 west of Volta Road with a 26-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl about 3:35 p.m. when he allowed the car to drift into the center median, CHP said.
He over-corrected to the right, sending the car into a field as it rolled several times, Office Shannon Stiers said.
Everyone was properly restrained, but the woman suffered lacerations, CHP said. She was taken by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CHP said.
Comments