Two men in a truck shot at a car in Los Banos. Then the shooters crashed, police say

Two men were arrested after shooting at another vehicle then crashing their own truck in Los Banos, the police department reported.
Driver Miguel Ibanez, 22, and passenger Daniel Estrada, 18, both of Los Banos, were allegedly driving a gold-colored Silverado near Commerce Way on Thursday when one of them got out and approached a car with a man and a woman sleeping inside.
Police say a dog in the car barked and the man got back inside the Silverado. When the man and woman drove their car up to the Silverado, the men allegedly pointed a gun at them.
The man and woman drove away, but the Silverado chased them to Wilmott Road and Santa Ana Street, where the two men allegedly shot at the car.
The victims drove away and called police, as did several witnesses, police said.
A short time later, police received a call about a rollover crash near Badger Flat Road and Pacheco Boulevard and arrived to find the gold Silverado and two men inside. Police say they also found a .45 caliber handgun.
Ibanez and Estrada were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, maliciously and willfully discharging a firearm at a vehicle and other weapons charges, police said.
They remain in jail in lieu of $910,000 bail.
Police did not comment on a motive for the shooting. No injuries were reported by police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070 ext. 114.
