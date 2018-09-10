Merced County man killed in gun battle has been identified. What’s next in the case?

The man killed during the weekend in an exchange of gunfire was identified on Monday as a 19-year-old Los Banos resident, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Dillon Thomas Macias was killed while inside a car used in a drive-by shooting attempt in Los Banos on Saturday, authorities confirmed.
Los Banos police say Macias was the driver of a car carrying another man, 20-year-old Christian Roman of Los Banos, that at about 10 p.m. Saturday fired at a group of people standing outside a home in the 800 block of Santa Barbara in Los Banos.
A man outside the home fired back at the car before fleeing, according to police. Macias was killed in the shooting, the coroner confirmed.
The car crashed into a fence and came to rest, police said.
“The shooting has some gang undertones at this point however the exact motive is unclear,” Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden said on Sunday. “It appears as though there was a personal altercation between the two involved parties.”
None of the men outside of the home have been arrested. The details of the case have been forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if they possessed their weapons legally or will face any charges, Melden said on Monday.
Officers arrested Roman on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy for his role in the drive-by shooting.
He remains in Merced County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to records.
According to Sun-Star archives, Saturday’s death marks the third homicide of the year in Los Banos and the 11th overall in Merced County.
