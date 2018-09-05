Merced County K-9 follows his nose to bust a driver with heroin, CHP says

Los Banos-area officers took about a half-pound of black tar heroin from a driver thanks to the nose of Beny, a K-9 officer.
A 2007 Mazda 3 was northbound on Interstate 5 near Shields Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday when an officer stopped the car because of its tinted windows, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The officer noticed “several signs of criminal activity” and called in Beny to sniff the outside of the car. The K-9 alerted officers he smelled drugs in the trunk, CHP said.
Officers found the black tar heroin in a suitcase in the trunk, CHP said.
The driver, identified as Yonathan Benitez, was taken to Fresno County Jail, according to CHP.
