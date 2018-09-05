Merced County downtown businesses struggle with interactions with the homeless

Homelessness is a problem throughout the state including Merced County, pitting business owners against city staffers over an enforcement battle that has no clear solutions.
Recently a 23-year-old Empire man identified as Nathan Robert Porter rode into Merced on a bus and was apprehended by police shortly after he allegedly smashed five glass doors and windows in the small shops on the eastern edge of Bob Hart Square, police confirmed Tuesday, but the incident has sparked anger among the owners.
While it remained unclear whether Porter was homeless, the incident rekindled Merced’s longstanding debate about its homeless problem and safety in the downtown business area. Los Banos is experiencing some of the same problems.
Police said Porter rode a bus from Modesto to Merced shortly before he took to smashing the glass about 1 a.m. Friday. His motives are unclear, police said.
A large “big picture” window at Vanity Rose Salon was one of the targets, according to Katherine Vrabec, who has co-owned the shop for about three years.
“It’s just tricky down here,” she said. “We have problems with the homeless every single day.”
Area business owners said people who live on the street are a common sight in downtown.
“This really is just a sign we really need more security and help to protect our businesses,” Vrabec said.
The Merced County Continuum of Care does an annual tally of homeless people and has received about $1.4 million in homeless-related funding in 2017 and 2018. The coalition tries to attack the homeless issue from a non-law enforcement angle.
A big part of the problem with homelessness and related crimes is there’s no clear easy solution.
Manuel Inacio said the window was smashed in one of the doors to Arcane Lab, a hobby store he’s co-owned for about five years. He said it’s the third time a window in his business has been broken.
“I feel like if we can get the lights on, it could deter the issue,” he said.
Some of the lamps in Bob Hart Square stay on all night, but a row of lamps that jut out of the sidewalk near the businesses do not, according to the shop owners.
As small business owners, they said they can’t afford to hire their own 24-hour security. “It’s just frustrating,” Inacio said. “It looks like a storm hit.”
The owners said it’s “embarrassing,” and the vandalism likely hurt business over a long Labor Day weekend.
Whether it’s better lighting or a higher police presence, Tuluz Beauty Salon owner Shanitha Scoggins said the businesses need help. Her salon of 11 years had a glass door vandalized in the spree.
“It’s like we’re not getting any help down here,” she said. “We need some type of help.”
Capt. Bimley West said he feels for the business owners, but police can’t predict every crime before it happens.
“I’ve been a victim of crime. It doesn’t feel good to be a victim,” West said. “These are things that happen because there are bad people in the world.”
Merced police have increased patrols through downtown, he said, which helps reduce the likelihood of crimes. Eliminating it altogether is a tall order, he said.
“There is no other agency in Merced County that goes to more calls than us,” he said. “The thing is, we caught the guy. That meant the officers are definitely out there and care about our citizens.”
A glass door at Destino’s and another door to a shared hallway were also broken, according to shop owners.
The number of people living on the street in Merced County is 514, according to a tally from this year, an increase of 13.2 percent from the previous year. Merced had 310 homeless people, eight fewer than a year ago. Los Banos had 19 fewer people on the street with a total count of 57.
In Los Banos, people sleeping under the awning of downtown businesses or leaving behind trash is an eyesore, according to Joanne Hoefer, owner of Phoenix Books.
“(The) city does have some responsibility (and) have passed on to landlords but basically I am (the) one having to clean up this mess daily,” she said in an email.
Los Banos Cmdr. Jason Hedden said police are limited in what they can do, noting being homeless in public is not a crime. A homeless person has the right to be in downtown Los Banos as any other person, he said.
“We discourage them from sleeping downtown,” he said. “We go out and talk to them about services. ... The challenge is trying to get people to take on these services.”
Business owners can sign no trespassing orders with police if they want police to remove people from their property. He also encouraged people to donate to homeless services rather than reward panhandlers with cash.
Homelessness in California grew faster this year than in any other state.
Merced Main Street Association President Robert Matsuo said many of the downtown business owners become frustrated with dealing with mentally ill homeless people who may panhandle or in some other way irritate customers.
He noted being homeless is not a crime so police need a reason to have to interact with transients. Police say they can’t be everywhere at all times.
So the solution to prevent that kind of vandalism remains unclear, Matsuo said. One thing is clear: “It happens way too much,” he said.
Porter potentially faces five felony counts of malicious mischief, according to police. He’s held in lieu of $25,000, according to jail records.
Comments