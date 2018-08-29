Suspect identified in deadly I-5 band van crash, faces four counts, CHP says

The woman arrested in a deadly DUI crash Monday with a punk band’s van on Interstate 5 has been identified by authorities as Eunique Miracle Faith Lewis, 27, of Los Banos.

Lewis faces four charges including felony DUI and driving without a license, California Highway Patrol spokesman James Young said.

Lewis hit the trailer being towed by the touring musicians’ passenger van with her Ford Explorer, the CHP collision report said.





She faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing death, being under the influence of a controlled substance and being an unlicensed driver, Young said.

The collision occurred Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove, just north of Lambert Road. Members of the Colorado hardcore bands If I Fail and Short Fuse 59 were in the van. Short Fuse 59 had performed in Cupertino on Sunday evening.

Colin Mulhern, the vocalist for If I Fail who was accompanying the band, was killed in the collision. Patrick Carney of Short Fuse 59 was critically injured and remains in a coma, according to a GoFundMe page established in his family’s name to help cover medical bills. The fundraising campaign surpassed its $20,000 target goal in one day.

The collision caused the vehicle to flip, ejecting two of the seven passengers and killing the driver, Mulhern. All surviving passengers were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.