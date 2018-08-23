Merced vet given highest civilian honor for time in Air Force special operations

A photo submitted by the office of Congressman Jim Costa, D-Fresno, shows United States Air Force pilot and Lieutenant Colonel, Donald Heran, top left, pictured with fellow crew members of the OSS 801st/492nd Bombardment Group in Topeka Kan., before an overseas departure. According to a press release from Costa’s office, Heran, a World War II veteran, was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal by the congressman in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Heran’s family.) Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Heran