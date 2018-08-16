Merced County family seeks justice in grisly slaying. And they hope you can help.

The family of a slain Merced County woman continues to try to keep her name in the minds of residents as the alleged killer remains on the run.
Authorities have been looking for Los Banos resident Jacob Gonzales, 34, who has been charged with the brutal killing of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, a 2009 Buhach Colony High graduate who also joined the Air Force reserves.
A man and some friends were walking on a 10-acre parcel of land in Camano Island, Washington, on March 3 when they stumbled upon her decapitated body near a bunker dug into the hillside, according to Island County Sheriff’s deputies. The bunker held a cache of supplies, ammunition and firearms, investigators have said.
Cunningham’s younger sister, Emma, said the family has planned a candlelight vigil Saturday to remember her sister and remind people that her alleged killer is still walking free.
“We’re just going to make the public aware of everything that’s going on. We’re still honoring her, and we’re still looking for Jacob,” she said on Thursday. “We’re all frustrated that we still don’t have more answers or still don’t know where he is.”
Cunningham had been dead several days when her body was discovered, authorities have said. Her DNA was found on the blade of a samurai sword. Gonzales was charged in June.
Cunningham’s sister has said the two dated “on and off” for at least five years, but she didn’t know their relationship status in Washington.
Gonzales has been missing since Cunningham was found dead. Authorities issued a $1 million nationwide warrant for Gonzales’ arrest. He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Emma Cunningham has said her family has been sharing information on social media and putting up posters locally about Gonzales. They believe Gonzales may be hiding in the San Joaquin Valley area.
Island County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Wallace said authorities also believe Gonzales is in central California. “We’re still working the murder investigation on our side,” he said on Thursday. “We’ve got all the local law enforcement and everybody else we can get to help looking for him.”
The vigil is open to the public, and the family asks that people arrive around 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. ceremony on Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1480 B St. in Merced. There will be time for speakers who want to talk about Katherine Cunningham, according to the family.
Anyone with information on Gonzales’s whereabouts or about the homicide are urged to contact local police, Island County Detective Ed Wallace at 360-679-9567 or email tips@co.island.wa.us.
