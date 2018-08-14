Newman man killed, woman injured in head-on crash in Merced County

A Newman man was killed Tuesday and a woman suffered major injuries in a head-on collision in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The identities of the man and woman were not released Tuesday.
Investigators said the man and woman were traveling in a 2008 Ford Expedition, heading north on Highway 33 around 3:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed into on-coming traffic on a stretch of highway south of Sanches Road, the CHP said.
The driver of a Peterbilt truck, 62-year-old Christopher Voelker of Templeton, was not injured when the Ford slammed head-on into his truck, the CHP said.
The unidentified male driver of the Ford died at the scene. The woman was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with unspecified injuries the CHP described as “major.”
Officers said neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash. Roadway and weather conditions were described by authorities as clear, dry and hot. The cause of the deadly crash remained under investigation Tuesday night.
