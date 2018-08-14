Driver killed in rollover crash on I-5 in Merced County

A 52-year-old Long Beach man died early Tuesday when his tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 5, west of Firebaugh, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of the 2011 Freightliner was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck cab around 3:50 a.m. on I-5, north of Nees Avenue in Merced County, the CHP said in a statement.
Investigators said the driver was heading north on the freeway when the truck left the roadway, crossed onto the east dirt shoulder and overturned.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not released pending notification of his family.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, the CHP said.
Comments