Merced County K-9 Beny racks up second arrest this week, CHP says

Dozens of pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were seized this week during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 thanks to the nose of K-9 Officer Beny, according to California Highway Patrol.

An officer stopped a black 2012 Toyota Camry about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I5 near Nees Avenue, CHP said.

The officer determined the driver showed “several indicators” he was engaged in something illegal, CHP said, so Beny was brought in to sniff the outside of the car.

The canine officer alerted to the odor of narcotics near the passenger side door, according to CHP. The driver gave consent to allow officers to look inside, CHP said.

They located a “sophisticated hidden compartment” under the driver and passenger seats that held 2 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine and 17 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, according to officers.

The driver, whose name was not provided, was booked into the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office jail, CHP said.

Beny also helped arrest a driver with drugs on Aug. 2, when he sniffed out $25,000 in cash, 2 pounds of crystal meth and a quarter-pound of heroin, CHP said.

“K9 Beny out there getting it done!” CHP said in a Facebook post.