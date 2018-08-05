California Highway Patrol K-9 Officer Beny poses near $25,000 in cash, 2 pounds of crystal meth and a quarter-pound of heroin he found Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, CHP said.
California Highway Patrol K-9 Officer Beny poses near $25,000 in cash, 2 pounds of crystal meth and a quarter-pound of heroin he found Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, CHP said. California Highway Patrol
Driver had no front license plate. Here’s what Los Banos K9 smelled inside, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller

August 05, 2018 12:25 PM

Cash, crystal methamphetamine and heroin were all part of a recent seizure thanks to a Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol K-9, according to a news release.

A 2014 BMW 328i was speeding southbound on Interstate 5 near Russell Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday so officers stopped the car, which also had no front license plate and tinted windows, CHP said.

An officer noted “several indicators of criminal activity” and brought in K-9 Officer Beny to sniff the outside of the BMW, according to CHP. Beny alerted officers to the smell of drugs.

Officers found $25,000 in cash, 2 pounds of crystal meth and a quarter-pound of heroin, CHP said. The driver was booked into Fresno County Jail, according to CHP.

