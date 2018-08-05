Driver had no front license plate. Here’s what Los Banos K9 smelled inside, CHP says

Cash, crystal methamphetamine and heroin were all part of a recent seizure thanks to a Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol K-9, according to a news release.
A 2014 BMW 328i was speeding southbound on Interstate 5 near Russell Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday so officers stopped the car, which also had no front license plate and tinted windows, CHP said.
An officer noted “several indicators of criminal activity” and brought in K-9 Officer Beny to sniff the outside of the BMW, according to CHP. Beny alerted officers to the smell of drugs.
Officers found $25,000 in cash, 2 pounds of crystal meth and a quarter-pound of heroin, CHP said. The driver was booked into Fresno County Jail, according to CHP.
