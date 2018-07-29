Here’s how much meth K-9 Officer Bruce found in Los Banos-area stop, CHP says

A K-9 recently helped Los Banos-area officers take 20 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.
Officers stopped a Volkswagen Jetta that was speeding northbound on Interstate 5 near Russell Avenue, according to CHP. The driver of the car showed “several indicators of criminal activity,” according to the CHP.
So officers brought in K-9 Officer Bruce about 10:30 a.m. July 18 to sniff the outside of the car. Bruce found about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in plastic bags in the cars trunk, CHP said.
“Bruce and his handler are machines!” the CHP said in a news release.
