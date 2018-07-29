K-9 Officer Bruce poses near the 20 pounds of methamphetamine he recently helped California Highway Patrol officers in Los Banos find, CHP said on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Here’s how much meth K-9 Officer Bruce found in Los Banos-area stop, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller

July 29, 2018 11:54 AM

A K-9 recently helped Los Banos-area officers take 20 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Officers stopped a Volkswagen Jetta that was speeding northbound on Interstate 5 near Russell Avenue, according to CHP. The driver of the car showed “several indicators of criminal activity,” according to the CHP.

So officers brought in K-9 Officer Bruce about 10:30 a.m. July 18 to sniff the outside of the car. Bruce found about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in plastic bags in the cars trunk, CHP said.

“Bruce and his handler are machines!” the CHP said in a news release.

