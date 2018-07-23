Fatal crash reported in Los Banos area

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing Highway 165, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.
A portion of Highway 165 near Los Banos was closed for several hours following a crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities have said.
The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. on Highway 165/Mercey Springs Road near Middle Road, according to Caltrans.
The CHP said the unidentified man was crossing the highway on foot when he was struck by the big rig.
#TrafficAlert @MercedCounty: There is a hard closure of State Route 165/Mercey Springs Road at the junction with Middle Road in Los Banos due to an incident involving a big rig. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/D0omIHJCJM— Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) July 23, 2018
