Fatal crash reported in Los Banos area

By Rob Parsons

July 23, 2018 11:16 AM

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing Highway 165, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

A portion of Highway 165 near Los Banos was closed for several hours following a crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities have said.

The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. on Highway 165/Mercey Springs Road near Middle Road, according to Caltrans.

The CHP said the unidentified man was crossing the highway on foot when he was struck by the big rig.

